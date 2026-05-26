Statista dan Tempo Umumkan Perusahaan Terbaik Indonesia 2026

Info Event – Survei pertama Indonesia’s Best Employers 2026, kerjasama Tempo dengan Statista GmbH, perusahaan riset data dan pasar asal Jerman, telah rampung. Ada tujuh kategori industri besar dan 300 perusahaan Indonesia yang masuk dalam pemeringkatan yang dipublikasikan Tempo pada Selasa, 26 Mei 2026 ini.
Riset yang berlangsung pada September-November 2025 ini menyoroti berbagai aspek, mulai dari kepuasan kerja, peluang karier, inovasi, keadilan, inklusi, keseimbangan kerja dan hidup serta persepsi karyawan terhadap perusahaan tempat mereka bekerja.
Salah satu parameter Statista dalam metodologi surveinya adalah perusahaan memiliki minimal 200 karyawan, yang dipilih melalui studi independen. Untuk membangun sampel yang representatif, studi ini mengumpulkan lebih dari 300 ribu evaluasi perusahaan.
Survei dilakukan secara daring kepada pekerja di Indonesia, baik yang berstatus full-time maupun part-time. Setiap responden diminta mengisi kuesioner pertanyaan terbuka dalam waktu rata-rata 8-10 menit.
Skor akhir didasarkan pada dua jenis evaluasi. Pertama, kesediaan karyawan untuk merekomendasikan perusahaan tempat mereka bekerja. Kedua kesediaan responden untuk merekomendasikan perusahaan lain di industri yang sama.
Menurut Vice President Partnerships Statista Niels Terfehr, hasil survei bisa menjadi acuan bagi pencari kerja, korporasi, maupun publik. “Edisi perdana Best Employers Indonesia ini menyoroti organisasi yang berhasil menciptakan tempat kerja unggul dan memberi standar bagi yang lain untuk mengikuti,” ujarnya.
Sedangkan Pemimpin Redaksi Tempo Setri Yasra mengatakan, hasil survei Best Employers 2026 bisa memberi gambaran yang utuh soal pengalaman, kepuasan dan persepsi karyawan terhadap perusahaan tempat mereka bekerja.
|Ranking
|Industry
|Rank
|Employer Brand
|Score
|Industry
|1
|Bank Central Asia
|100,00
|Banking and Financial Services
|2
|Kereta Api Indonesia
|96,25
|Transportation and Logistics
|3
|GoTo
|94,96
|IT Software & Services
|4
|Telkom Indonesia
|94,01
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|5
|Perusahaan Listrik Negara
|93,76
|Utilities
|6
|Darya-Varia Laboratoria
|92,90
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|7
|Astra Otoparts
|92,52
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|8
|Universitas Ahmad Dahlan
|92,51
|Education
|9
|92,38
|IT Software & Services
|10
|Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya
|92,29
|Packaged Goods
|11
|Mandom Indonesia
|92,16
|Packaged Goods
|12
|Astra Honda Motor
|91,93
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|13
|Indofood Sukses Makmur
|91,78
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|14
|Paragon
|91,68
|Packaged Goods
|15
|Angkasa Pura Indonesia
|91,58
|Transportation and Logistics
|16
|United Tractors
|91,40
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|17
|AIA Financial Indonesia
|91,23
|Insurance
|18
|Freeport Indonesia
|91,21
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|19
|Indofarma
|90,60
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|20
|ASDP Indonesia Ferry
|90,54
|Transportation and Logistics
|21
|RSUP Dr. Kariadi
|90,51
|Healthcare & Social Services
|22
|Traveloka
|90,42
|Travel & Leisure
|23
|Schneider Electric Indonesia
|90,25
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|24
|Yamaha Motor
|89,93
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|25
|Bank Permata
|89,86
|Banking and Financial Services
|26
|Toyota Astra Motor
|89,85
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|27
|Perusahaan Gas Negara
|89,82
|Utilities
|28
|Agung Podomoro Group
|89,78
|Real Estate
|29
|Kideco Jaya Agung
|89,69
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|30
|Denso
|89,60
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|31
|Otoritas Jasa Keuangan
|89,58
|Government Services
|32
|PTPN
|89,35
|Agriculture & Fishery
|33
|Kalbe Farma
|89,13
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|34
|Indosat
|89,00
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|35
|Asia Pacific Fibers
|88,63
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|36
|Bank Jabar Banten Syariah
|88,59
|Banking and Financial Services
|37
|Dirgantara Indonesia
|88,50
|Aerospace & Defense
|38
|Vale Indonesia
|88,50
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|39
|Tiket.com
|88,39
|Travel & Leisure
|40
|Chevron
|88,22
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|41
|Bank Indonesia
|87,98
|Banking and Financial Services
|42
|Philips
|87,96
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
|43
|Institut Teknologi Bandung
|87,76
|Education
|44
|Total Bangun Persada
|87,58
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|45
|Nike
|87,57
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|46
|Alamtri
|87,56
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|47
|Bank UOB Indonesia
|87,54
|Banking and Financial Services
|48
|Komatsu
|87,36
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|49
|Panasonic
|87,35
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
|50
|Midi Utama Indonesia
|87,28
|Retail and Wholesale
|51
|Astemo
|87,26
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|52
|Telkomsel
|87,25
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|53
|Kimia Farma
|87,22
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|54
|Elnusa
|87,09
|Utilities
|55
|Ajinomoto
|86,97
|Packaged Goods
|56
|Maxxis International Indonesia
|86,82
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|57
|Summarecon Agung
|86,82
|Real Estate
|58
|Waskita Karya
|86,80
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|59
|Samsung Electronics
|86,76
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|60
|Kementrian Keuangan
|86,46
|Government Services
|61
|Bukit Asam
|86,43
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|62
|CIMB Niaga
|86,33
|Banking and Financial Services
|63
|Universitas Airlangga
|86,32
|Education
|64
|Bank Syariah Indonesia
|86,32
|Banking and Financial Services
|65
|TOTO Indonesia
|86,30
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|66
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia
|86,28
|Banking and Financial Services
|67
|Siloam International Hospitals
|86,13
|Healthcare & Social Services
|68
|Djarum
|86,13
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|69
|Zurich Asuransi Indonesia
|86,12
|Insurance
|70
|Mandiri Herindo Adiperkasa
|86,12
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|71
|Astra Daihatsu Motor
|86,07
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|72
|Musashi Auto Parts Indonesia
|86,05
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|73
|DHL
|86,00
|Transportation and Logistics
|74
|RSUP Dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo
|85,92
|Healthcare & Social Services
|75
|Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology
|85,92
|Agriculture & Fishery
|76
|RSUP Fatmawati
|85,91
|Healthcare & Social Services
|77
|Universitas Sriwijaya
|85,86
|Education
|78
|Greenfields Indonesia
|85,75
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|79
|Universitas Hasanuddin
|85,70
|Education
|80
|Allianz Indonesia
|85,50
|Insurance
|81
|Universitas Bina Nusantara
|85,41
|Education
|82
|Prodia Widyahusada
|85,40
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|83
|Pertamina
|85,26
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|84
|Honda Lock Indonesia
|85,24
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|85
|Barito Pacific
|85,22
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|86
|GSK Indonesia
|85,13
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|87
|Wings
|85,07
|Packaged Goods
|88
|Sampoerna
|85,04
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|89
|Supra Primatama Nusantara
|85,04
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|90
|Blue Bird
|84,90
|Transportation and Logistics
|91
|Unilever Indonesia
|84,88
|Packaged Goods
|92
|HSBC
|84,86
|Banking and Financial Services
|93
|Wijaya Karya
|84,80
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|94
|Solusi Bangun Indonesia
|84,72
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|95
|Pindad
|84,63
|Aerospace & Defense
|96
|Putra Perkasa Abadi
|84,54
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|97
|Pakuwon Jati
|84,45
|Real Estate
|98
|MedcoEnergi
|84,36
|Utilities
|99
|Trakindo Utama
|84,34
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|100
|Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper
|84,19
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|101
|Citibank
|84,15
|Banking and Financial Services
|102
|Shell Indonesia
|84,11
|Utilities
|103
|Astra Agro Lestari
|84,07
|Agriculture & Fishery
|104
|Bank Panin
|83,96
|Banking and Financial Services
|105
|Bank DBS Indonesia
|83,93
|Banking and Financial Services
|106
|Sari Pizza Indonesia
|83,91
|Restaurants
|107
|Adhi Karya
|83,90
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|108
|AXA Indonesia
|83,89
|Insurance
|109
|Lenovo Indonesia
|83,82
|IT Software & Services
|110
|Argha Karya Prima Industry
|83,79
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|111
|Asahimas Flat Glass
|83,74
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|112
|Bio Farma
|83,74
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|113
|BIMC Hospital
|83,59
|Healthcare & Social Services
|114
|Ericsson Indonesia
|83,59
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|115
|Universitas Diponegoro
|83,58
|Education
|116
|BNI Life Insurance
|83,57
|Insurance
|117
|Valdo Sumber Daya Mandiri
|83,52
|Business Services & Supplies
|118
|RS Bhayangkara Tk I Raden Said Sukamto
|83,50
|Healthcare & Social Services
|119
|Kino Indonesia
|83,47
|Packaged Goods
|120
|Impack Pratama Industri
|83,38
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|121
|ASTA
|83,21
|Insurance
|122
|Semarang Autocomp Manufacturing Indonesia
|83,15
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|123
|Honda Prospect Motor
|83,15
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|124
|Universitas Indonesia
|83,10
|Education
|125
|Universitas Islam Indonesia
|83,05
|Education
|126
|Hisamitsu Pharma Indonesia
|83,05
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|127
|Bank Jago
|83,03
|Banking and Financial Services
|128
|Universitas Andalas
|83,00
|Education
|129
|Salim Ivomas Pratama
|82,89
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|130
|Bank Negara Indonesia
|82,83
|Banking and Financial Services
|131
|AZKO
|82,76
|Retail and Wholesale
|132
|XL Axiata
|82,64
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|133
|RSUP Persahabatan
|82,61
|Healthcare & Social Services
|134
|Archipelago International
|82,46
|Travel & Leisure
|135
|Apple
|82,45
|IT Software & Services
|136
|Manulife Indonesia
|82,15
|Insurance
|137
|Garuda Maintenance Facility
|82,14
|Aerospace & Defense
|138
|Lucky Textile Group
|82,07
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|139
|Bank Mandiri
|82,06
|Banking and Financial Services
|140
|SUCOFINDO
|82,04
|Government Services
|141
|Maspion
|81,91
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|142
|Mayora
|81,88
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|143
|Centranusa Insancemerlang
|81,81
|Professional Service
|144
|Bridgestone Indonesia
|81,71
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|145
|MNC Bank
|81,66
|Banking and Financial Services
|146
|Citilink Indonesia
|81,63
|Travel & Leisure
|147
|RSUP H Adam Malik
|81,62
|Healthcare & Social Services
|148
|Petrokimia Gresik
|81,62
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|149
|Ciputra Development
|81,58
|Real Estate
|150
|Sarimelati Kencana
|81,57
|Restaurants
|151
|Hyundai Motors
|81,50
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|152
|Garuda Indonesia
|81,49
|Travel & Leisure
|153
|Bank BNP Paribas Indonesia
|81,26
|Banking and Financial Services
|154
|Gudang Garam
|81,25
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|155
|Goodyear Indonesia
|81,20
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|156
|Surya Citra Media
|81,18
|Media & Advertising
|157
|Universitas Negeri Malang
|81,09
|Education
|158
|Metrodata Electronics
|81,02
|IT Software & Services
|159
|Mitra Adiperkasa
|81,02
|Retail and Wholesale
|160
|Bank Muamalat Indonesia
|81,01
|Banking and Financial Services
|161
|Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat
|80,98
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|162
|Perusahaan Industri Dan Dagang Ongkowidjojo
|80,94
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|163
|Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember Surabaya
|80,92
|Education
|164
|Pembangunan Perumahan
|80,90
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|165
|Bank Mega
|80,74
|Banking and Financial Services
|166
|Siantar Top
|80,71
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|167
|Indomobil Sukses Internasional
|80,64
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|168
|Hutama Karya
|80,61
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|169
|Suzuki Indomobil Motor
|80,59
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|170
|Sido Muncul
|80,57
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|171
|RSUD Dr. Saiful Anwar
|80,48
|Healthcare & Social Services
|172
|Gajah Tunggal
|80,35
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|173
|Akebono Brake Astra Indonesia
|80,10
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|174
|Huawei
|80,05
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|175
|Airasia Indonesia
|80,03
|Travel & Leisure
|176
|BPJS Kesehatan
|79,52
|Healthcare & Social Services
|177
|Minamas Plantation
|79,50
|Agriculture & Fishery
|178
|Supra Boga Lestari
|79,48
|Retail and Wholesale
|179
|Yamaha Corporation
|79,39
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|180
|Delta Dunia Makmur
|79,37
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|181
|Charoen Pokphand Indonesia
|79,18
|Agriculture & Fishery
|182
|Pupuk Indonesia
|79,06
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|183
|Global Mediacom
|79,03
|Media & Advertising
|184
|Nestlé
|78,98
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|185
|Pelindo
|78,93
|Transportation and Logistics
|186
|Shopee
|78,91
|Retail and Wholesale
|187
|MAP Boga Adiperkasa
|78,58
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|188
|Krakatau Steel
|78,58
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|189
|Adhimix Precast Indonesia
|78,37
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|190
|RSUD Dr. Iskak
|78,26
|Healthcare & Social Services
|191
|Semen Indonesia
|78,18
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|192
|Astra Graphia
|78,17
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|193
|Japfa
|78,16
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|194
|Austindo Nusantara Jaya
|78,14
|Agriculture & Fishery
|195
|Sampoerna Kayoe
|77,99
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|196
|Cipta Krida Bahari
|77,93
|Transportation and Logistics
|197
|Korea Tomorrow & Global
|77,83
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|198
|Accenture
|77,83
|Professional Service
|199
|Administrasi Medika
|77,76
|Healthcare & Social Services
|200
|RS Santo Borromeus
|77,65
|Healthcare & Social Services
|201
|BP
|77,44
|Utilities
|202
|Teleperformance
|77,41
|Business Services & Supplies
|203
|Kompas Gramedia Group
|77,29
|Media & Advertising
|204
|Multindo Auto Finance
|77,26
|Banking and Financial Services
|205
|Fajar Surya Wisesa
|77,25
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|206
|Jasa Marga
|77,22
|Transportation and Logistics
|207
|Samudera Indonesia
|77,20
|Transportation and Logistics
|208
|McDonald's
|77,18
|Restaurants
|209
|Duta Pertiwi
|77,07
|Real Estate
|210
|Bank Syariah Mega Indonesia
|77,03
|Banking and Financial Services
|211
|AirNav Indonesia
|76,94
|Government Services
|212
|Universitas Pasundan
|76,91
|Education
|213
|Jaya Konstruksi Manggala
|76,86
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|214
|Sawit Sumbermas Sarana
|76,76
|Agriculture & Fishery
|215
|Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang
|76,70
|Education
|216
|Bank Danamon
|76,70
|Banking and Financial Services
|217
|Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia
|76,63
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|218
|Riung Mitra Lestari
|76,56
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|219
|Domino's Pizza Enterprises
|76,48
|Restaurants
|220
|Perusahaan Umum Damri
|76,41
|Transportation and Logistics
|221
|Ramayana Lestari Sentosa
|76,39
|Retail and Wholesale
|222
|RSUD Koja
|76,38
|Healthcare & Social Services
|223
|RSAL Dr Ramelan
|76,35
|Healthcare & Social Services
|224
|Indo Tambangraya Megah
|76,34
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|225
|Polygon Bikes
|76,29
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|226
|SMBC Indonesia
|76,17
|Banking and Financial Services
|227
|Mora Telematika Indonesia
|76,17
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|228
|Akasha Wira International
|76,01
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|229
|Bank Multiarta Sentosa
|76,00
|Banking and Financial Services
|230
|Grab
|75,95
|IT Software & Services
|231
|Pan Brothers
|75,90
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|232
|Tatamulia Nusantara Indah
|75,77
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|233
|Catur Sentosa Adiprana
|75,68
|Retail and Wholesale
|234
|Matahari
|75,56
|Retail and Wholesale
|235
|Nusantara Sejahtera Raya
|75,51
|Travel & Leisure
|236
|Yongjin Javasuka Garment
|75,48
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|237
|Lotte Shopping Indonesia
|75,45
|Retail and Wholesale
|238
|Perum Perhutani
|75,42
|Government Services
|239
|Wingtech Technology
|75,26
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
|240
|Fumakilla Indonesia
|75,16
|Packaged Goods
|241
|RSUD Dr. Moewardi
|75,11
|Healthcare & Social Services
|242
|Enseval Putera Megatrading
|74,94
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|243
|Asuransi Jiwa Prudential
|74,80
|Insurance
|244
|ANTAM
|74,76
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|245
|Anabatic Technologies
|74,75
|IT Software & Services
|246
|Asuransi Central Asia
|74,62
|Insurance
|247
|KB Bank
|74,43
|Banking and Financial Services
|248
|Jakarta International Hotels & Development
|74,29
|Real Estate
|249
|PAL Indonesia
|74,24
|Aerospace & Defense
|250
|Adi Sarana Armada
|74,06
|Transportation and Logistics
|251
|Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa
|74,05
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|252
|Intiland Development
|73,95
|Real Estate
|253
|Bank SulutGo
|73,95
|Banking and Financial Services
|254
|Trimegah Bangun Persada
|73,89
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|255
|Indoritel
|73,81
|Retail and Wholesale
|256
|Lippo Karawaci
|73,81
|Real Estate
|257
|JNE
|73,63
|Transportation and Logistics
|258
|Adira Finance
|73,23
|Banking and Financial Services
|259
|Danone
|73,16
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|260
|Delta Djakarta
|73,06
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|261
|MNC Tourism Indonesia
|73,00
|Real Estate
|262
|Amman Mineral Internasional
|72,92
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|263
|BAT Indonesia
|72,78
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|264
|Bayan Resources
|72,70
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|265
|Selamat Sempurna
|72,69
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|266
|Sapta Sentosa Jaya Abadi
|72,54
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|267
|Pegadaian
|72,49
|Banking and Financial Services
|268
|Saptawarna Cemerlang
|72,34
|Packaged Goods
|269
|Universitas Brawijaya
|72,29
|Education
|270
|Bank Mestika Dharma
|72,04
|Banking and Financial Services
|271
|Universitas Sumatera Utara
|71,99
|Education
|272
|Mattel Indonesia
|71,91
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|273
|Bank Mizuho Indonesia
|71,87
|Banking and Financial Services
|274
|Standard Chartered Bank
|71,83
|Banking and Financial Services
|275
|Wilmar International
|71,58
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|276
|Aptiv
|71,42
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|277
|KFC
|71,29
|Restaurants
|278
|Sumber Alfaria Trijaya
|71,28
|Retail and Wholesale
|279
|Linfox
|71,21
|Transportation and Logistics
|280
|Dharma Satya Nusantara
|70,88
|Agriculture & Fishery
|281
|Bina Karya Prima
|70,67
|Packaged Goods
|282
|Starbucks Indonesia
|70,54
|Restaurants
|283
|Eratex Djaja
|70,44
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|284
|Asuransi Kredit Indonesia
|70,30
|Insurance
|285
|Bank Pembangunan Daerah Sumatera Selatan Dan Bangka Belitung
|70,27
|Banking and Financial Services
|286
|Medikaloka Hermina
|70,20
|Healthcare & Social Services
|287
|Indomaret
|70,18
|Retail and Wholesale
|288
|Hilton
|70,06
|Travel & Leisure
|289
|Akr Corporindo
|69,79
|Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
|290
|Jasuindo Tiga Perkasa
|69,73
|Professional Service
|291
|Syngenta
|69,71
|Agriculture & Fishery
|292
|Arwana Citramulia
|69,60
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|293
|J&T EXPRESS
|69,29
|Transportation and Logistics
|294
|RSUD Arifin Achmad
|69,23
|Healthcare & Social Services
|295
|Garuda Metalindo
|69,21
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|296
|Bumitama Agri
|69,13
|Agriculture & Fishery
|297
|Bank OCBC NISP
|67,77
|Banking and Financial Services
|298
|Bank Tabungan Negara
|67,48
|Banking and Financial Services
|299
|Pos Indonesia
|67,48
|Transportation and Logistics
|300
|Indomobil Multi Jasa
|67,34
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)