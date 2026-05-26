Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Statista dan Tempo Umumkan Perusahaan Terbaik Indonesia 2026

Reporter

Editor

Ana Jumiati

Iklan

Info Event – Survei pertama Indonesia’s Best Employers 2026, kerjasama Tempo dengan Statista GmbH, perusahaan riset data dan pasar asal Jerman, telah rampung. Ada tujuh kategori industri besar dan 300 perusahaan Indonesia yang masuk dalam pemeringkatan yang dipublikasikan Tempo pada Selasa, 26 Mei 2026 ini.

Riset yang berlangsung pada September-November 2025 ini menyoroti berbagai aspek, mulai dari kepuasan kerja, peluang karier, inovasi, keadilan, inklusi, keseimbangan kerja dan hidup serta persepsi karyawan terhadap perusahaan tempat mereka bekerja.

Salah satu parameter Statista dalam metodologi surveinya adalah perusahaan memiliki minimal 200 karyawan, yang dipilih melalui studi independen. Untuk membangun sampel yang representatif, studi ini mengumpulkan lebih dari 300 ribu evaluasi perusahaan.

Survei dilakukan secara daring kepada pekerja di Indonesia, baik yang berstatus full-time maupun part-time. Setiap responden diminta mengisi kuesioner pertanyaan terbuka dalam waktu rata-rata 8-10 menit.

Skor akhir didasarkan pada dua jenis evaluasi. Pertama, kesediaan karyawan untuk merekomendasikan perusahaan tempat mereka bekerja. Kedua kesediaan responden untuk merekomendasikan perusahaan lain di industri yang sama.

Menurut Vice President Partnerships Statista Niels Terfehr, hasil survei bisa menjadi acuan bagi pencari kerja, korporasi, maupun publik. “Edisi perdana Best Employers Indonesia ini menyoroti organisasi yang berhasil menciptakan tempat kerja unggul dan memberi standar bagi yang lain untuk mengikuti,” ujarnya.

Sedangkan Pemimpin Redaksi Tempo Setri Yasra mengatakan, hasil survei Best Employers 2026 bisa memberi gambaran yang utuh soal pengalaman, kepuasan dan persepsi karyawan terhadap perusahaan tempat mereka bekerja.

RankingIndustry
RankEmployer Brand ScoreIndustry
1Bank Central Asia100,00Banking and Financial Services
2Kereta Api Indonesia96,25Transportation and Logistics
3GoTo94,96IT Software & Services
4Telkom Indonesia94,01Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
5Perusahaan Listrik Negara93,76Utilities
6Darya-Varia Laboratoria92,90Drugs & Biotechnology
7Astra Otoparts92,52Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
8Universitas Ahmad Dahlan92,51Education
9Google92,38IT Software & Services
10Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya92,29Packaged Goods
11Mandom Indonesia92,16Packaged Goods
12Astra Honda Motor91,93Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
13Indofood Sukses Makmur91,78Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
14Paragon91,68Packaged Goods
15Angkasa Pura Indonesia91,58Transportation and Logistics
16United Tractors91,40Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
17AIA Financial Indonesia91,23Insurance
18Freeport Indonesia91,21Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
19Indofarma90,60Drugs & Biotechnology
20ASDP Indonesia Ferry90,54Transportation and Logistics
21RSUP Dr. Kariadi90,51Healthcare & Social Services
22Traveloka90,42Travel & Leisure
23Schneider Electric Indonesia90,25Engineering, Manufacturing
24Yamaha Motor89,93Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
25Bank Permata89,86Banking and Financial Services
26Toyota Astra Motor89,85Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
27Perusahaan Gas Negara89,82Utilities
28Agung Podomoro Group89,78Real Estate
29Kideco Jaya Agung89,69Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
30Denso89,60Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
31Otoritas Jasa Keuangan89,58Government Services
32PTPN89,35Agriculture & Fishery
33Kalbe Farma89,13Drugs & Biotechnology
34Indosat89,00Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
35Asia Pacific Fibers88,63Engineering, Manufacturing
36Bank Jabar Banten Syariah88,59Banking and Financial Services
37Dirgantara Indonesia88,50Aerospace & Defense
38Vale Indonesia88,50Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
39Tiket.com88,39Travel & Leisure
40Chevron88,22Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
41Bank Indonesia87,98Banking and Financial Services
42Philips87,96Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
43Institut Teknologi Bandung87,76Education
44Total Bangun Persada87,58Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
45Nike87,57Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
46Alamtri87,56Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
47Bank UOB Indonesia87,54Banking and Financial Services
48Komatsu87,36Engineering, Manufacturing
49Panasonic87,35Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
50Midi Utama Indonesia87,28Retail and Wholesale
51Astemo87,26Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
52Telkomsel87,25Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
53Kimia Farma87,22Drugs & Biotechnology
54Elnusa87,09Utilities
55Ajinomoto86,97Packaged Goods
56Maxxis International Indonesia86,82Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
57Summarecon Agung86,82Real Estate
58Waskita Karya86,80Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
59Samsung Electronics86,76Engineering, Manufacturing
60Kementrian Keuangan86,46Government Services
61Bukit Asam86,43Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
62CIMB Niaga86,33Banking and Financial Services
63Universitas Airlangga86,32Education
64Bank Syariah Indonesia86,32Banking and Financial Services
65TOTO Indonesia86,30Engineering, Manufacturing
66Bank Rakyat Indonesia86,28Banking and Financial Services
67Siloam International Hospitals86,13Healthcare & Social Services
68Djarum86,13Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
69Zurich Asuransi Indonesia86,12Insurance
70Mandiri Herindo Adiperkasa86,12Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
71Astra Daihatsu Motor86,07Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
72Musashi Auto Parts Indonesia86,05Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
73DHL86,00Transportation and Logistics
74RSUP Dr. Wahidin Sudirohusodo85,92Healthcare & Social Services
75Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology85,92Agriculture & Fishery
76RSUP Fatmawati85,91Healthcare & Social Services
77Universitas Sriwijaya85,86Education
78Greenfields Indonesia85,75Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
79Universitas Hasanuddin85,70Education
80Allianz Indonesia85,50Insurance
81Universitas Bina Nusantara85,41Education
82Prodia Widyahusada85,40Health Care Equipment & Services
83Pertamina85,26Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
84Honda Lock Indonesia85,24Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
85Barito Pacific85,22Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
86GSK Indonesia85,13Drugs & Biotechnology
87Wings85,07Packaged Goods
88Sampoerna85,04Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
89Supra Primatama Nusantara85,04Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
90Blue Bird84,90Transportation and Logistics
91Unilever Indonesia84,88Packaged Goods
92HSBC84,86Banking and Financial Services
93Wijaya Karya84,80Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
94Solusi Bangun Indonesia84,72Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
95Pindad84,63Aerospace & Defense
96Putra Perkasa Abadi84,54Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
97Pakuwon Jati84,45Real Estate
98MedcoEnergi84,36Utilities
99Trakindo Utama84,34Engineering, Manufacturing
100Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper84,19Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
101Citibank84,15Banking and Financial Services
102Shell Indonesia84,11Utilities
103Astra Agro Lestari84,07Agriculture & Fishery
104Bank Panin83,96Banking and Financial Services
105Bank DBS Indonesia83,93Banking and Financial Services
106Sari Pizza Indonesia83,91Restaurants
107Adhi Karya83,90Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
108AXA Indonesia83,89Insurance
109Lenovo Indonesia83,82IT Software & Services
110Argha Karya Prima Industry83,79Engineering, Manufacturing
111Asahimas Flat Glass83,74Engineering, Manufacturing
112Bio Farma83,74Drugs & Biotechnology
113BIMC Hospital83,59Healthcare & Social Services
114Ericsson Indonesia83,59Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
115Universitas Diponegoro83,58Education
116BNI Life Insurance83,57Insurance
117Valdo Sumber Daya Mandiri83,52Business Services & Supplies
118RS Bhayangkara Tk I Raden Said Sukamto83,50Healthcare & Social Services
119Kino Indonesia83,47Packaged Goods
120Impack Pratama Industri83,38Engineering, Manufacturing
121ASTA83,21Insurance
122Semarang Autocomp Manufacturing Indonesia83,15Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
123Honda Prospect Motor83,15Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
124Universitas Indonesia83,10Education
125Universitas Islam Indonesia83,05Education
126Hisamitsu Pharma Indonesia83,05Drugs & Biotechnology
127Bank Jago83,03Banking and Financial Services
128Universitas Andalas83,00Education
129Salim Ivomas Pratama82,89Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
130Bank Negara Indonesia82,83Banking and Financial Services
131AZKO82,76Retail and Wholesale
132XL Axiata82,64Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
133RSUP Persahabatan82,61Healthcare & Social Services
134Archipelago International82,46Travel & Leisure
135Apple82,45IT Software & Services
136Manulife Indonesia82,15Insurance
137Garuda Maintenance Facility82,14Aerospace & Defense
138Lucky Textile Group82,07Engineering, Manufacturing
139Bank Mandiri82,06Banking and Financial Services
140SUCOFINDO82,04Government Services
141Maspion81,91Engineering, Manufacturing
142Mayora81,88Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
143Centranusa Insancemerlang81,81Professional Service
144Bridgestone Indonesia81,71Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
145MNC Bank81,66Banking and Financial Services
146Citilink Indonesia81,63Travel & Leisure
147RSUP H Adam Malik81,62Healthcare & Social Services
148Petrokimia Gresik81,62Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
149Ciputra Development81,58Real Estate
150Sarimelati Kencana81,57Restaurants
151Hyundai Motors81,50Engineering, Manufacturing
152Garuda Indonesia81,49Travel & Leisure
153Bank BNP Paribas Indonesia81,26Banking and Financial Services
154Gudang Garam81,25Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
155Goodyear Indonesia81,20Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
156Surya Citra Media81,18Media & Advertising
157Universitas Negeri Malang81,09Education
158Metrodata Electronics81,02IT Software & Services
159Mitra Adiperkasa81,02Retail and Wholesale
160Bank Muamalat Indonesia81,01Banking and Financial Services
161Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat80,98Health Care Equipment & Services
162Perusahaan Industri Dan Dagang Ongkowidjojo80,94Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
163Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember Surabaya80,92Education
164Pembangunan Perumahan80,90Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
165Bank Mega80,74Banking and Financial Services
166Siantar Top80,71Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
167Indomobil Sukses Internasional80,64Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
168Hutama Karya80,61Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
169Suzuki Indomobil Motor80,59Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
170Sido Muncul80,57Drugs & Biotechnology
171RSUD Dr. Saiful Anwar80,48Healthcare & Social Services
172Gajah Tunggal80,35Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
173Akebono Brake Astra Indonesia80,10Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
174Huawei80,05Engineering, Manufacturing
175Airasia Indonesia80,03Travel & Leisure
176BPJS Kesehatan79,52Healthcare & Social Services
177Minamas Plantation79,50Agriculture & Fishery
178Supra Boga Lestari79,48Retail and Wholesale
179Yamaha Corporation79,39Engineering, Manufacturing
180Delta Dunia Makmur79,37Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
181Charoen Pokphand Indonesia79,18Agriculture & Fishery
182Pupuk Indonesia79,06Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
183Global Mediacom79,03Media & Advertising
184Nestlé78,98Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
185Pelindo78,93Transportation and Logistics
186Shopee78,91Retail and Wholesale
187MAP Boga Adiperkasa78,58Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
188Krakatau Steel78,58Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
189Adhimix Precast Indonesia78,37Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
190RSUD Dr. Iskak78,26Healthcare & Social Services
191Semen Indonesia78,18Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
192Astra Graphia78,17Engineering, Manufacturing
193Japfa78,16Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
194Austindo Nusantara Jaya78,14Agriculture & Fishery
195Sampoerna Kayoe77,99Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
196Cipta Krida Bahari77,93Transportation and Logistics
197Korea Tomorrow & Global77,83Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
198Accenture77,83Professional Service
199Administrasi Medika77,76Healthcare & Social Services
200RS Santo Borromeus77,65Healthcare & Social Services
201BP77,44Utilities
202Teleperformance77,41Business Services & Supplies
203Kompas Gramedia Group77,29Media & Advertising
204Multindo Auto Finance77,26Banking and Financial Services
205Fajar Surya Wisesa77,25Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
206Jasa Marga77,22Transportation and Logistics
207Samudera Indonesia77,20Transportation and Logistics
208McDonald's77,18Restaurants
209Duta Pertiwi77,07Real Estate
210Bank Syariah Mega Indonesia77,03Banking and Financial Services
211AirNav Indonesia76,94Government Services
212Universitas Pasundan76,91Education
213Jaya Konstruksi Manggala76,86Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
214Sawit Sumbermas Sarana76,76Agriculture & Fishery
215Universitas Muhammadiyah Malang76,70Education
216Bank Danamon76,70Banking and Financial Services
217Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia76,63Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
218Riung Mitra Lestari76,56Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
219Domino's Pizza Enterprises76,48Restaurants
220Perusahaan Umum Damri76,41Transportation and Logistics
221Ramayana Lestari Sentosa76,39Retail and Wholesale
222RSUD Koja76,38Healthcare & Social Services
223RSAL Dr Ramelan76,35Healthcare & Social Services
224Indo Tambangraya Megah76,34Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
225Polygon Bikes76,29Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
226SMBC Indonesia76,17Banking and Financial Services
227Mora Telematika Indonesia76,17Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
228Akasha Wira International76,01Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
229Bank Multiarta Sentosa76,00Banking and Financial Services
230Grab75,95IT Software & Services
231Pan Brothers75,90Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
232Tatamulia Nusantara Indah75,77Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
233Catur Sentosa Adiprana75,68Retail and Wholesale
234Matahari75,56Retail and Wholesale
235Nusantara Sejahtera Raya75,51Travel & Leisure
236Yongjin Javasuka Garment75,48Engineering, Manufacturing
237Lotte Shopping Indonesia75,45Retail and Wholesale
238Perum Perhutani75,42Government Services
239Wingtech Technology75,26Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering
240Fumakilla Indonesia75,16Packaged Goods
241RSUD Dr. Moewardi75,11Healthcare & Social Services
242Enseval Putera Megatrading74,94Health Care Equipment & Services
243Asuransi Jiwa Prudential74,80Insurance
244ANTAM74,76Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
245Anabatic Technologies74,75IT Software & Services
246Asuransi Central Asia74,62Insurance
247KB Bank74,43Banking and Financial Services
248Jakarta International Hotels & Development74,29Real Estate
249PAL Indonesia74,24Aerospace & Defense
250Adi Sarana Armada74,06Transportation and Logistics
251Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa74,05Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
252Intiland Development73,95Real Estate
253Bank SulutGo73,95Banking and Financial Services
254Trimegah Bangun Persada73,89Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
255Indoritel73,81Retail and Wholesale
256Lippo Karawaci73,81Real Estate
257JNE73,63Transportation and Logistics
258Adira Finance73,23Banking and Financial Services
259Danone73,16Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
260Delta Djakarta73,06Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
261MNC Tourism Indonesia73,00Real Estate
262Amman Mineral Internasional72,92Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
263BAT Indonesia72,78Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
264Bayan Resources72,70Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
265Selamat Sempurna72,69Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
266Sapta Sentosa Jaya Abadi72,54Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
267Pegadaian72,49Banking and Financial Services
268Saptawarna Cemerlang72,34Packaged Goods
269Universitas Brawijaya72,29Education
270Bank Mestika Dharma72,04Banking and Financial Services
271Universitas Sumatera Utara71,99Education
272Mattel Indonesia71,91Engineering, Manufacturing
273Bank Mizuho Indonesia71,87Banking and Financial Services
274Standard Chartered Bank71,83Banking and Financial Services
275Wilmar International71,58Engineering, Manufacturing
276Aptiv71,42Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
277KFC71,29Restaurants
278Sumber Alfaria Trijaya71,28Retail and Wholesale
279Linfox71,21Transportation and Logistics
280Dharma Satya Nusantara70,88Agriculture & Fishery
281Bina Karya Prima70,67Packaged Goods
282Starbucks Indonesia70,54Restaurants
283Eratex Djaja70,44Engineering, Manufacturing
284Asuransi Kredit Indonesia70,30Insurance
285Bank Pembangunan Daerah Sumatera Selatan Dan Bangka Belitung70,27Banking and Financial Services
286Medikaloka Hermina70,20Healthcare & Social Services
287Indomaret70,18Retail and Wholesale
288Hilton70,06Travel & Leisure
289Akr Corporindo69,79Construction, Chemicals, Raw Materials, Mining
290Jasuindo Tiga Perkasa69,73Professional Service
291Syngenta69,71Agriculture & Fishery
292Arwana Citramulia69,60Engineering, Manufacturing
293J&T EXPRESS69,29Transportation and Logistics
294RSUD Arifin Achmad69,23Healthcare & Social Services
295Garuda Metalindo69,21Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
296Bumitama Agri69,13Agriculture & Fishery
297Bank OCBC NISP67,77Banking and Financial Services
298Bank Tabungan Negara67,48Banking and Financial Services
299Pos Indonesia67,48Transportation and Logistics
300Indomobil Multi Jasa67,34Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
Iklan

SurveyStatistaEmployment

Artikel Terkait


 